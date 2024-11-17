Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $159.61 and last traded at $159.61. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.03.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

