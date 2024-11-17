Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 197.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Winmark by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $388.82 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $330.25 and a one year high of $451.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.13). Winmark had a net margin of 49.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $8.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total transaction of $918,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,612,036.25. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total value of $570,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,456.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

