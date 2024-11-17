White Gold (CVE:WGO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 65500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

White Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$37.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

