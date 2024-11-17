WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in October

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
WH Smith Price Performance
OTCMKTS WHTPF remained flat at $14.80 on Friday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.
About WH Smith
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.