Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells $55,316.03 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Allison Woss sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $55,316.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,623 shares in the company, valued at $288,225.63. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allison Woss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Allison Woss sold 212 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $7,161.36.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $38.89 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $41.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $369.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.25%. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Weyco Group by 2,329.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 263.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

