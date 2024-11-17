Westfuller Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.80 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

