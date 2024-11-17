Westfuller Advisors LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.71 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

