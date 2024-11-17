Westfuller Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.