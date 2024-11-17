Westfuller Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,243,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.9% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after buying an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after acquiring an additional 363,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.