Westfuller Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,535 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

