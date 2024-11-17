WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $4.84 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 31,255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 476,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $358.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.52 and a 12 month high of $373.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

