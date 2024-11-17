WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 569 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS FJUN opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $669.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

