WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 2.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $6,655,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,523.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $658.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a one year low of $654.77 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $756.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $881.65.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

