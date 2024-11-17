Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for approximately 5.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.35% of Webster Financial worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,369.20. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $180,422.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,460.90. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $1,202,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

