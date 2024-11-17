WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Sells $289,700.00 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $289,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,310.30. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $279.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,524,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 27.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

