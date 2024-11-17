Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,106.0 days.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.55.
About Wacker Chemie
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.