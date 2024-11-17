Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,106.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.55.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.