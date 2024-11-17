Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.56 ($0.07), with a volume of 1505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.24. The company has a market cap of £2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of €0.15 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Volta Finance

About Volta Finance

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £4,895 ($6,168.87). 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Articles

