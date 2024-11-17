Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 235,017 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $185.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

