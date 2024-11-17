Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.72 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kenvue worth $30,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,800,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,035,000 after purchasing an additional 583,887 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 100.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.