Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 145,225 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,225 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SPX Technologies worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPXC opened at $163.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.