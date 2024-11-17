Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $16.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

