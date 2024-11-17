Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Verbund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $16.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.
About Verbund
