Veery Capital LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.