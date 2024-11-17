Veery Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $496.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

