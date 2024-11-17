Veery Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.