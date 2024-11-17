Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,603 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.99% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $107,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $465.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

