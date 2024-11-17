Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of TransMedics Group worth $51,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

