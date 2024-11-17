Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,409,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 6,563,478 shares.The stock last traded at $72.36 and had previously closed at $72.46.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

