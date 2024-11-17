Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,409,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 6,563,478 shares.The stock last traded at $72.36 and had previously closed at $72.46.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
