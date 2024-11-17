Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 187,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

