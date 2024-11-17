Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.06 and a 1 year high of $257.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

