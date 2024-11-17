Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,798,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 1,876,335 shares.The stock last traded at $77.27 and had previously closed at $77.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

