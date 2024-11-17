Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $272.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $212.28 and a twelve month high of $279.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

