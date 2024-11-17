Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VO stock opened at $272.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.97. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $212.28 and a 12-month high of $279.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

