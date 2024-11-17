Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $602.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $452.47 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $591.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.