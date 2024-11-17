Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $70,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $397.83 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $293.61 and a 1 year high of $410.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

