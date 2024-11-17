Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,882 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

