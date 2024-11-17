Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.