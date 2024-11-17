Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.