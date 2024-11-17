United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $836.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.71 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.23.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

