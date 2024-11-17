United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UCB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 623,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22. United Community Banks has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $285,234.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,190.16. This represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

