UBS Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $4.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Riskified by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

