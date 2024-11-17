U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,633. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.85.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.