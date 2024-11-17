U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
