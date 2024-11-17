TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZGet Free Report)’s share price were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.23. Approximately 4,704 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 4.52% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

