Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

