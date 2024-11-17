TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Rating Lowered by Consumer Edge

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,994.56. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.