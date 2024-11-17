Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 779,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.84. 282,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,572. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.