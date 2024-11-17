Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 779,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
TM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.84. 282,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,572. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
