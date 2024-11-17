Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

