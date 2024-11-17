Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 376 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $408.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average of $366.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

