Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after buying an additional 653,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,983,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $130.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

