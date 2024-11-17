Tower Bridge Advisors Buys New Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.05% of Amentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $804,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AMTM opened at $25.20 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.