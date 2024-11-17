Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in October

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,620. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

